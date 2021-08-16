Salihu Ahmed Rufai

App icon - #DailyUI 005

App icon - #DailyUI 005 webdesign landing page web branding orange fruitapp mango mobile dailyui design ux ui icon app
Here is another #DailyUI design challange for an App icon.
This icon is for a fruit App (Mango to be precise).

Please do endevour to like, follow and give your feedback. It will really help me.

Thanks alot.

