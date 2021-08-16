Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Moses Itodo Agada

High School Mascot

Moses Itodo Agada
Moses Itodo Agada
  • Save
High School Mascot vector typography design illustration branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

On this work, the client Wanted a logo mascot created to represent their group of schools high school teams. They were going for a quiet yet fierce image. I created these variations, from sketch to finished work. And they loved it!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Moses Itodo Agada
Moses Itodo Agada
Like