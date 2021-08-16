Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bear

Bear art typography branding life style minimalism meaning of life life bear stiker logo design adobe illustrator vector illustration graphic design fantasy
People without legs and without arms take Paralympics gold, and two-legged and two-armed people complain about life.
When you visit my portfolio, you ask yourself 100%: "what's going on here." If you are looking for creative ideas, this is the place for you. I draw pictures with meaning. I would like you to be inspired by entering my portfolio, so instead of the history of drawings you will see other posts. Bear without arms. This drawing is dedicated to the topic of self-knowledge. People very often feel handless, especially when they cannot find their job in life. All are like harmless bears, with smart thoughts and the right goals. They just don't know how to achieve a dream in practice. And there are people who, instead of advising on how to continue to be, confuse even more, or even worse, suggest that you will never achieve your goal. Don't listen, go ahead. In the process, both arms and wings appear.

