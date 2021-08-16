Filip Lanči

Gallery App UI – Home / Detail

Filip Lanči
Filip Lanči
  • Save
Gallery App UI – Home / Detail iphone app typography ui typography user interface ui transition slideshow transition slideshow clean minimal iphone app design app detail home paintings photos gallery app gallery
Download color palette

Hey everyone,

had an idea for something very clean and minimal, which turned out into Gallery App, where user can browse through photos and paintings. 🖼

I decided to go with New York and SF Mono fonts, and I think it works together pretty fine. What do you think?

Thanks for feedback!
Filip

👣 Follow me on Instagram

Filip Lanči
Filip Lanči
Designer focused on digital experiences.

More by Filip Lanči

View profile
    • Like