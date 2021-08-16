Any person who actively annoys you is a vampire for YOU. Any person you annoy is a donor for YOU. The third is almost not given. Because energy-informational EXCHANGE is necessary. You - me, I - you, and no one owes anything to anyone except himself.To begin with, imagine that in the center of your chest you have a bowl filled to the brim with liquid. Your task is under no circumstances to let it spill over. No anxiety, excitement, bustle and stranger pressure should prevent you from keeping your balance.

The biggest "vampires" in life are ourselves. We alone are responsible for our lives. How many times a day do we experience negative emotions? Many people will say how to live differently. This is life, everything happens in it. This is a good excuse, but your emotions are your health and confidence in tomorrow. Suppress this vampire in yourself, who from day to day tries to live in a comfort zone, in the dark you won't go far, only seeing the light can you achieve more