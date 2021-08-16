Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Marcin Michalak
Polcode

Landing page for a notary's office

Marcin Michalak for Polcode
Landing page for a notary's office booking menu office law notary redesign website landing design web design web ux ui
Hello!

Take a look at a shot from our project for MKSN.

MKSN is a UK-based notary's office that provides notary, apostille and consular legalisation services.

They needed to redesign their website and add a booking meeting feature for logged users.

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
