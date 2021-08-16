Landing page for a notary's office

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Take a look at a shot from our project for MKSN.
MKSN is a UK-based notary's office that provides notary, apostille and consular legalisation services.
They needed to redesign their website and add a booking meeting feature for logged users.
--
Hope you like it as much as our client does! If so, give us a heart 🙂
PS. We're available for new projects. Drop us a line at design@polcode.com