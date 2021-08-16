sangatsunoneko

Daily UI 005 - App Icon

sangatsunoneko
sangatsunoneko
  • Save
Daily UI 005 - App Icon graphic design icon music player dailyui uiux ui mobile app design
Download color palette

Thanks for visiting 🥰
Any feedbacks and like will be very much appreciated.
I'm also on Behance

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
sangatsunoneko
sangatsunoneko

More by sangatsunoneko

View profile
    • Like