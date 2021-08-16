YouTube Gaming Platform Idea UI

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I got an idea of creating this while I was playing a game on my laptop I thought there should be YouTube Complete different platforms of gaming like Twitch so I think I should create one as a project I recently started in this field UX UI now I have quite good knowledge about it how it works and how it's making our life so much easier. Right now you are thinking why I create this when there's already a platform and we can easily go live on youtube. So the answer is to go live on youtube for gaming it takes third-party apps and increases system load if we use this program to go live on youtube it reduces system load everything in one place we can create the best gaming community. And you can see your installed games in this add friends. Much more things I include but for that, I just need to know you people liked it or not.