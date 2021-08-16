YouTube Gaming Platform Idea UI

I got an idea of creating this while I was playing a game on my laptop I thought there should be YouTube Complete different platforms of gaming like Twitch so I think I should create one as a project I recently started in this field UX UI now I have quite good knowledge about it how it works and how it's making our life so much easier. Right now you are thinking why I create this when there's already a platform and we can easily go live on youtube. So the answer is to go live on youtube for gaming it takes third-party apps and increases system load if we use this program to go live on youtube it reduces system load everything in one place we can create the best gaming community. And you can see your installed games in this add friends. Much more things I include but for that, I just need to know you people liked it or not.