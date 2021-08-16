Michael Dolejš

DocAlliance website 2

DocAlliance website 2 design user interface app identity logo illustration studio najbrt doc alliance cinema movie festival website
Other parts of recent project for Doc Alliance. More information in the original post or visit http://docalliance.org

Original identity work by Martin Vácha
https://www.najbrt.cz/detail/dafilms

–––––––

Client: Doc Alliance
Author: Michael Dolejš
Cooperation: PuxDesign
Font: Brauer Neue, Helvetica
Year: 2021

Rebound of
DocAlliance 1
By Michael Dolejš
