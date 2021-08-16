Creative Studio MIRACULUM

White Bear

White Bear typography branding life style minimalism meaning of life life stiker bear logo design adobe illustrator vector illustration graphic design fantasy
Download color palette

“Compassion for animals is so closely related to kindness of character that it is safe to say that whoever is cruel to animals cannot be a kind person.” - Arthur Schopenhauer

