OCA website concept

OCA website concept cooperative web designer wordpress graphic design patterns circus website web mockup website mockup branding manual concept illustrator sketch colorful flat ux branding ui
Here are some concepts for OCA (Outdoor & Circus Arts) website. Rather than being an accurate representation of the actual website, I did those as examples inside the brand manual for the client on how to mix the typography, palette & patterns.

Take a look a t the full case study here 👉 https://www.behance.net/gallery/124690275/OCA-%28Outdoor-Circus-Arts%29-Branding

