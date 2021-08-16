OCA website concept

Here are some concepts for OCA (Outdoor & Circus Arts) website. Rather than being an accurate representation of the actual website, I did those as examples inside the brand manual for the client on how to mix the typography, palette & patterns.

Take a look a t the full case study here

