Rupesh satpute

E-commerce Site Concept

Rupesh satpute
Rupesh satpute
Hire Me
  • Save
E-commerce Site Concept typography design ux web ui ecommerce shop ecommerce app store shop
E-commerce Site Concept typography design ux web ui ecommerce shop ecommerce app store shop
Download color palette
  1. winter 2.jpg
  2. winter ecommerce.jpg

Hey! guys its my very old design that I am uploading, I got the pro subscription, so I am just testing out but I hope you guys like this shot.

press-L

What do you think? Will such an application come to you?

Design — Figma

🗳 I am open to new projects! Satpute482@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Rupesh satpute
Rupesh satpute
I'm a Product designer making things more usable
Hire Me

More by Rupesh satpute

View profile
    • Like