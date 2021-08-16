Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Milan Simnovec

Wireframing features

Milan Simnovec
Milan Simnovec
  • Save
Wireframing features
Download color palette

Laying out home page features

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Milan Simnovec
Milan Simnovec

More by Milan Simnovec

View profile
    • Like