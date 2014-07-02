Ben Stafford

Clear Eyes, Soft Hands

Clear Eyes, Soft Hands ben stafford egg toss champion 2014 retro egg july 4th familiy reunion usa badge
Can't Lose.

Every July 4th, we have a family reunion and every year, there's an egg toss. I've walked away as co-champion three times in my life. Here's hoping for one more!

Wish me luck!

Designer/Illustrator/Artist from OHIOpe!
