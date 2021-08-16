Watch time

Remember - time is short. Don't waste it to live someone else's life. Don't listen to anyone. The noise of other people's opinions should not drown out your inner voice. Listen only to your Heart and intuition. From somewhere they know exactly who you are and what to do. And everything else is not important, just not important ...

Steve Jobs

And this is 100% true. The main thing is to go your own way and not pay attention to others. People who are happy will support you, and those who are unhappy will constantly blame and say that you are wrong and will not achieve anything in life.