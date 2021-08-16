The Mega SVG Bundle

**You will receive a zip file with the following files:

✔ 300+ SVG files

✔ 300+ PNG files

✔ 300+ EPS files

✔ 300+ DXF files

✔ Quality work, 100% vector file

✔ Every Vector Resizable | 300 DPI Resolution In CMYK Color Mode

✔ Easy to color change | Easy to resize

**These designs can be used for many purposes such as but not limited to monogram making, logo design, t-shirt design, sign making, card making, scrapbooking, vinyl decals, and many more…

Download Now: https://bit.ly/3xV9nVA