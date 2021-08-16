snappy.guy

3D Crypto Blockchain Website

snappy.guy
snappy.guy
3D Crypto Blockchain Website ui website 3d icons banking crypto blockchain icons 3d blender design
Hello everyone 👋

I decided to create some 3D icons with Blender for a future icon pack.

Hope you 💜 this small preview and showcase of how 3D objects blend in.

Feel free to feedback and comment.
Don't forget to press 'L' if you like it.

Thanks!

Work with me 🚀alexstreza.dev | Medium | Hashnode

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
