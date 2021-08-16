Sushi Samurai

For sushi lovers.

Samurai, in the old days, used two swords. Katana and wakizashi. These two swords on the belt indicated that you are a full-fledged warrior. But at some point, it is not clear why, we gave up this pride, lost the belief that we have something to defend besides ourselves, and were left with one sword. Now everyone thinks for himself, forgetting what is in this world it is necessary to help others too.Without realizing who you are, it's impossible to become a samurai. Even if everything says that you will lose, go ahead and strike. And here neither wisdom nor technique is required. A true samurai does not think about victory or defeat. He without looking back rushes towards trials, contrary to the common sense of an ordinary person. By doing this, you will awaken from your sleep.