Quick animation using After Effects of a typical UI X. I wanted the animation to reflect the context of the icon, this led to having the old X animating off, and the new X animating in from the centre point. I also made it ready for use with Lottie (JSON) export, so it's in theory, ready to go!

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
