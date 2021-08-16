🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Quick animation using After Effects of a typical UI X. I wanted the animation to reflect the context of the icon, this led to having the old X animating off, and the new X animating in from the centre point. I also made it ready for use with Lottie (JSON) export, so it's in theory, ready to go!