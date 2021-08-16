Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thiago Bako

Daily UI – #008

Thiago Bako
Thiago Bako
  • Save
Daily UI – #008 error 404 008 design ui dailyui
Download color palette

404 page for #DailyUI using part of the new design I am creating for Hixel (our own website).

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Thiago Bako
Thiago Bako

More by Thiago Bako

View profile
    • Like