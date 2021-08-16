Graphicdeal.net

Realistic Mug Mockup Psd

The best Mug Mockup will help you to present your works in hyper realistic and professional view. Just place your design into the Smart Object, and all changes will be reflected in a main psd file.

FEATURE :

- 08 File PSD
- High Resolution
- Size: 4500x3000
- Easy and fast editing via smart objects
- Photoshop CS4 compatible
- Separated reflection, shadow and background
- Changeable background color
- Changeable mug color
- PDF Instructions

SUPPORT :

If you need any help using the file or need special customizing please feel free to contact me via my hello.graphicdeal@gmail.com. If you like my Item, please rate it.

Note : Image Preview Not Inlcuded

THANKS FOR YOUR TIME

PREMIUM DOWNLOAD: BUY ON GRAPHICRIVER.NET | BUY ON CREATIVEMARKET.COM

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
