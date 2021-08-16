Guan-Huei Wu

Riemann Hypothesis 03 - Cryptography

Guan-Huei Wu
Guan-Huei Wu
  • Save
Riemann Hypothesis 03 - Cryptography digital minimal abstract vector explanation guan design number art animation geometry illustration visual design motion design motion graphics design science stem math riemann hypothesis cryptography
Download color palette

The video I participated in is live!
Check it out the design and animation I did for Quanta Magazine "The Riemann Hypothesis, Explained"
-
Full Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlm1aajH6gY
-
See more my works: https://www.instagram.com/guan.design

Guan-Huei Wu
Guan-Huei Wu

More by Guan-Huei Wu

View profile
    • Like