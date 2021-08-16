Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Josh | Twstr

HOLD ON ME

Josh | Twstr
Josh | Twstr
  • Save
HOLD ON ME gif motion design cloth typography graphic design animation album artwork irridescent dance edm tisoki motion graphics 3d
Download color palette

3D piece I did for fun based on the song "Hold On Me" by Tisoki. Trying to do more Redshift!

Josh | Twstr
Josh | Twstr

More by Josh | Twstr

View profile
    • Like