Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ivan Uvarin

Universal charts

Ivan Uvarin
Ivan Uvarin
  • Save
Universal charts charts dashboard ux ui
Download color palette

A simple and unique marketing tool. The work is published on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/125497813/Universal-charts

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Ivan Uvarin
Ivan Uvarin

More by Ivan Uvarin

View profile
    • Like