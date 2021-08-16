Storm Girl

Man is least himself when he talks in his own person. Give him a mask, and he will tell you the truth. But isn't it natural? Say different things depending on the interlocutor. Adapt to the situation. If we did not do this, there would be no countries, no nationalities, no society. Everyone lies according to the circumstances. Everyone wears a different face in front of their family, friends and environment. But who said it was wrong? What is the "true" face? If a person ceases to understand when he is real and when he is playing, this is a sure sign that the mask has merged with the face so tightly that it can no longer be torn off.