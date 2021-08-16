You cannot choose how or when you die. You can only decide how you intend to live now. Drawing on the theme of depression. Depression is a slow death of a person, because everything is only in our head, fears are in our head, but they do not exist. How funny it is when you decide to do what you have always feared, and then you stand and laugh out of yourself, because there is nothing terrible, all the blocks are in our head. Why get depressed when everything in life can be solved. What happens and does not happen all for the best. Stop depression, stop slow death. After all, a lot of people end their lives precisely because of depression, but what is depression? This is the invention of our brain! Learn to control your brain, otherwise it will control you.