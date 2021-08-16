There are times when you are a strong person by nature, but there are times when you want to scream. Everything in this life comes through "pain". If you want to be athletic, you have to face pain. We are born through pain. We find our love in life through the pain, pain of previous relationships. A child is sick, this is also an experience and mental pain. But only through pain do we become better. When a storm comes, everyone acts as his nature tells him to. Some lose the ability to think from fear. Some flee. Others are hiding. And some spread their wings like eagles and soar in the air.