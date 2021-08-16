Tea Velizarova

Chat App 📲✨

Tea Velizarova
Tea Velizarova
Hire Me
  • Save
Chat App 📲✨ friends illustrations ui illustration art character app illustration web illustration chat app women characters character design illustrator minimalistic pastel chat girls procreate flat 2d vector illustration
Chat App 📲✨ friends illustrations ui illustration art character app illustration web illustration chat app women characters character design illustrator minimalistic pastel chat girls procreate flat 2d vector illustration
Download color palette
  1. Chicks2.jpg
  2. sketch.jpg

Chat app 📲✨

---------------------------

Don't hesitate to contact me with your awesome project!

Email:
📩 tpvelizarova@gmail.com

Tea Velizarova
Tea Velizarova
UI / Visual Design, Illustration, Social Media ✨
Hire Me

More by Tea Velizarova

View profile
    • Like