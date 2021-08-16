David Read

Divemeets Redesign

David Read
David Read
  • Save
Divemeets Redesign design branding concept
Download color palette

DiveMeets is the most advanced and comprehensive Diving Meet Management System in the world. The site is certainly functional but I felt it could be a little better.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
David Read
David Read

More by David Read

View profile
    • Like