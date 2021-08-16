Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Suchandra Ghosh

Online Shopping Landing page

Suchandra Ghosh
Suchandra Ghosh
  • Save
Online Shopping Landing page typography app illustration design ux 3d branding ui
Download color palette

Hey Guys 👋
This is my new landing page concept for online shopping. I hope you enjoyed it! Thanks for your likes and comments!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Suchandra Ghosh
Suchandra Ghosh

More by Suchandra Ghosh

View profile
    • Like