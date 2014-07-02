Caitlin Weber

One Nation. One Beard.

One Nation. One Beard. tim howard world cup t-shirt tshirt us soccer screenprint
An adrenaline rush fueled t-shirt design inspired by the USA vs Belgium game on July 2. We lost, but man. Tim Howard!

http://teespring.com/1nation1beard

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
