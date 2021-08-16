Jaminjayz

Bird Keeper - Discord Monthly Art Challenge Part 2!

Bird Keeper - Discord Monthly Art Challenge Part 2!
A bird keeper watches her pet bird fly away into the free world.

This piece was made digitally and is the current face for the new Theme of the Month Challenge over on our art community discord server. Feel free to join if interested in taking part as well.

Discord: https://discord.gg/t6xhPfcHR7

