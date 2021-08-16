Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thelma Azonobi

Pricing Plans

Thelma Azonobi
Thelma Azonobi
  • Save
Pricing Plans ui design subscription plan subscription website pricing design pricing plan ui
Download color palette

Here's a shot of pricing plans I designed on Figma, with Auto layout. Had fun doing this.
Would appreciate your comments, feedback, and likes.

Thelma Azonobi
Thelma Azonobi

More by Thelma Azonobi

View profile
    • Like