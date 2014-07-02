Daniel de Paola

Bubbleapp

Sometimes is like Twitter, sometimes is like a Waze... spread your bubbles and engage with other people's bubbles...

I was hired by the startup to redesign the entire app UI and UX. They're still working on development and to make as my psds files... but you can download and try out the app...

https://itunes.apple.com/br/app/bubbleapp-for-ios/id840103657?l=en&mt=8

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
