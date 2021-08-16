Samiul Eunus

Fashion House Landing Page

Samiul Eunus
Samiul Eunus
  • Save
Fashion House Landing Page typography business web page color 2021 trend fashion house fashion vector user interface user experience logo website design web design web design landing page uiux ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers 👋

Here I've designed a landing page based on fashion house. I am trying to bring some great visuals with some advanced features.

This shot is about a simple, elegant and powerful layout. The design will help to implement good user experience and a flexilble userflow.

Share your thoughts and love "L".

My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)

Tools used
• Design - Figma

Font used
Gruppo & Poppins

------------

Press "L" if you like it.
✉️ Have a project idea? I am available for new projects
uiux.samiul@gmail.com

🔥 I will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

Samiul Eunus
Samiul Eunus

More by Samiul Eunus

View profile
    • Like