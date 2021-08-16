Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Day 1 of the 30-day flat design challenge!

Day 1 of the 30-day flat design challenge! greenery garden mud pot plant pot pot vector ui design graphic design indoorplant plantpot flat design flatdesign adobeillustrator plant illustration
Inspiration: https://lnkd.in/d6SX3fa2

I used #adobeillustrator for this design.

Thanks to Kaity Meade for creating the challenge!

