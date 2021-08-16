Cloud Sync | Domain and hosting provider Logo Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hello,
this is a logo design for domain and hosting provider company.
If you like it, press 'L' to show some love ❤️️
• About Cloud Sync:
Cloud Sync is a domain and hosting provider service. My goal was to create something that represents the company very well. I tried to make it eye-catching and easily understandable.
• Have an idea?
✉️ Write to: nadir001883@gmail.com
Unique design and best pricing, guaranteed 😊
• Other contacts:
Facebook │ Instagram │ Behance
Mostly active on facebook.
Thank you for watching 😀