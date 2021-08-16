IRAXTO | BRAND CONCEPT

IRAXTO is a fictional beer packaging project I made during a weekend as an exercise to better incorporate an illustrated character into a design.

Iraxto means elf in Basque.

The type of beer chosen for the project is an Oat Malt Stout, which I find to be a great fit for the character.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/125444065/IRATXO-PACKAGING-CONCEPT