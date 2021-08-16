Habu - Agency Web UI / UX Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hey designers,
Here is my Web UI design concept for an agency. Easy to find everything and simple, for people of different ages and tastes.
I hope you will like agency Web UI design.
Fell free to share your feedback about this UI design. Critiques are welcome. Press "L" to show some love!
