Jyoti

#Daily UI - 85 -Pagination Design

Jyoti
Jyoti
  • Save
#Daily UI - 85 -Pagination Design trending clean neat 2021 website figma color mininal creative pagination uiux daily ui 85 pagination
Download color palette

The challenge on day 85 - Pagination.

Jyoti
Jyoti

More by Jyoti

View profile
    • Like