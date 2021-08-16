Cuppy Paw Coffee Logo

Coffee is something that everybody loves with a few rare exceptions. What else comes to mind when you think of something that everybody loves ? Animals! Of course. The tone of your logo sets specific expectations from a business and their product. If you want to communicate that your brand is for the elite, sophisticated the expected design is cold, corporate and metallic. If you want such logos handcrafted for your business, consider mailing me at:- ruben.cliford.gomes.2003@gmail.com

Also check out my Instagram @your_design_my_pleasure

Thank You for reading!