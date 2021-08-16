Cuppy Paw Coffee Logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Coffee is something that everybody loves with a few rare exceptions. What else comes to mind when you think of something that everybody loves ? Animals! Of course. The tone of your logo sets specific expectations from a business and their product. If you want to communicate that your brand is for the elite, sophisticated the expected design is cold, corporate and metallic. If you want such logos handcrafted for your business, consider mailing me at:- ruben.cliford.gomes.2003@gmail.com
Also check out my Instagram @your_design_my_pleasure
Thank You for reading!