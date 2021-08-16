Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aditya Pramana

Glassmorphism UI Card for Profile

Aditya Pramana
Aditya Pramana
  • Save
Glassmorphism UI Card for Profile freelance modern simple profile mobile app mobile design web design gradient minimalist ui card ux ui design glassmorphism
Download color palette

This is my exploration with glassmorphism style on my previous UI Card design.

want to work with me?
Hit me on message!
instagram : hellopramana
email : hello.pramana@gmail.com

Aditya Pramana
Aditya Pramana

More by Aditya Pramana

View profile
    • Like