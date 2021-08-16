Edaleen Dairy Hypothetical Rebrand

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
This is a hypothetical rebrand for Edaleen Dairy. I wanted to give the brand an update but keep the family-owned vibe. I chose to hand letter a classic, yet bold and friendly serif font. I chose bright pastel colors for an inviting and happy tone. Cow print is a trending pattern so I decided to include one for potential use on things like cone wrappers and napkins.