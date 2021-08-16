Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Edaleen Dairy Hypothetical Rebrand

Edaleen Dairy Hypothetical Rebrand branding logo custom type pattern hand lettering vector illustration design
This is a hypothetical rebrand for Edaleen Dairy. I wanted to give the brand an update but keep the family-owned vibe. I chose to hand letter a classic, yet bold and friendly serif font. I chose bright pastel colors for an inviting and happy tone. Cow print is a trending pattern so I decided to include one for potential use on things like cone wrappers and napkins.

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
