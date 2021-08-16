Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
BIRD INK PUBLISHING LOGO illustration vector logo design ink bird publishing branding logo graphic design
Brief was very simple a publishing house who works in the field of children books.
So I went with a ink splash and a cute bird.

