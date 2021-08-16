The Wedding Plate Website, Branding, Styled Shoot, HoneyBook CRM

I worked with The Wedding Plate to rebrand their business and establish them as a high-end rental agency specializing in unique collections of china, flatware, glassware and serverware. I started with a concept for the new brand overall, then worked to develop each piece from the main brand marks to the website then to the presentation during the inquiry phase. We even, as we often do, consulted with The Wedding Plate on what appropriate pricing should be to make the business profitable and sustainable. The work included a couple of styled photography shoots, all the marketing designs, and final implementation to web and social platforms. We created a full setup in HoneyBook for their CRM strategy.