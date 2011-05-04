Brandon Houlihan

Poshicons Rebound

Brandon Houlihan
Brandon Houlihan
  • Save
Poshicons Rebound icons social media
Download color palette

Updated these to be a bit cleaner and more 3D. Also I made some smaller, more practical versions.

A1a352f430e0e7e563eb083684bbc903
Rebound of
Posh Social Media Icons
By Brandon Houlihan
View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
Brandon Houlihan
Brandon Houlihan

More by Brandon Houlihan

View profile
    • Like