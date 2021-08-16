Ankit Khandelwal

Amazon Sidebar

Ankit Khandelwal
Ankit Khandelwal
  • Save
Amazon Sidebar shot concept amazon menu sidebar uidesign ui
Download color palette

Concept for Amazon's side menu bar.

Follow me on:
Behance | Instagram | Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Ankit Khandelwal
Ankit Khandelwal

More by Ankit Khandelwal

View profile
    • Like