Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jadou Design

Mawaein (Utensils)

Jadou Design
Jadou Design
Hire Me
  • Save
Mawaein (Utensils) red yellow branding logo jadou saudi arabia utensils
Download color palette

The logo and brand are driven by the old and famous Saudi pattern used on many utensils.

The company itself provide logistics services and import utensils from foreign countries.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Jadou Design
Jadou Design
Simplicity & Cleanliness — Saudi Arabia.
Hire Me

More by Jadou Design

View profile
    • Like