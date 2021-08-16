Deanna Burks

DJ AV Company New Brand & Website + HoneyBook CRM

Deanna Burks
Deanna Burks
  • Save
DJ AV Company New Brand & Website + HoneyBook CRM marketing logo squarespace honeybook design branding
Download color palette

A new website for the event production company to appeal to the target audience of wedding industry clients. The site design features a fun, energetic design and lots of design features to appeal to the target client.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Deanna Burks
Deanna Burks

More by Deanna Burks

View profile
    • Like