Shindig - Explore + Event - Wireframes

Wireframes of the explore screen and a specific event's screen for a project I'm working on called Shindig. It's an event-based social network app designed to help users find events and groups in their area. My goal for this project was to increase conversions of positive RSVPs to actual attendees.

~original UI elements, icons, and illustrations came from contrauikit.com, feathericons.com, and openpeeps.com respectively but were tweaked to align with the visual style of this app~